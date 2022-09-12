Volta NPP supports Asogli Yam Festival  

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Sept. 11, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region has supported the 2022 Asogli Te Za (Yam Festival).

They presented a ram, 100 packs of bottled water, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an amount of GHC 5,000 to support the festival.

Mr. Makafui Woanya, the Regional Chairman, led the executives to pay homage to Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia (President) of the Asogli State, who was sitting in state on Friday.

The presentation was made moments after Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP left the grounds after being denied appearance before the Agbogbomefia

Mr Woanya told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the presentation that the NPP was impressed with the unity within the Asogli State, which he said benefited the Party in the Region, and feels obliged to pay homage.

“We had been informed about Togbe’s sitting in state, and as a political party, we felt the need to participate in the festival,” he said.

Mr Woanya said the party considers traditional leaders the custodians of peace and praised the leadership of Togbe Afede.

“As citizens of the land, we need to pay homage to our traditional leaders, who are the custodians of the land.

“We see the chiefs as mediators in all peace processes. Under the Asogli State, the Party has enjoyed a larger amount of peace and we want that peace to continue.”

“Togbe doesn’t discriminate with political parties, and we want to thank Togbe,” the Regional Chairman,” he said.

Several corporate, social, and political organizations paid homage to the Agbogbomefia, and made donations in support of the festival and the Asogli Education Fund.

There were appearances and donations from various settler communities within the Asogli State, and a touching homage from the local center for the blind.

This year’s festival is on the theme: “Lets Eschew Greed and Unite for the Development of our People,” and featured an anti-corruption day cerebration, a youth empowerment forum, and a summit of Ewe Chiefs in West Africa.

GNA

