Police found missing excavator: Ellembelle DCE, three others arrested for obstruction 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Sept. 07, GNA — The Police, through intelligence operations, have retrieved one of the excavators reported missing at Ellembelle in the Western Region.

A news brief from the Police said a team of operations and intelligence officers working day and night discovered the missing excavator several kilometres into a forest within the Ellembelle District.

It said while the team of police officers were escorting the excavator to Takoradi, at the Axim Junction, Mr Kwasi Bonzo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, organised and led some “thugs” to attack the police and obstruct the operation.

The brief said the DCE and three others were, therefore, arrested accordingly.

It said the Police would continue with investigations to recover the other excavators and arrest all those involved

GNA

