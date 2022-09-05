Naa Ashorkor dazzles in theatrical masterpiece “5 hrs with Mario” 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 4, GNA – The death of a loved one often brings moments of sadness, but for Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku, who starred in the “5 hrs with Mario” play as Dzidzor, the death of her husband brought moments of thrills and chills.

Globe Productions’ latest play was an adaptation of Miguel Delibes’ novel, which was staged in partnership with the Embassy of Spain.

Patrons who trooped to the Accra International Conference Centre were thrilled with a story of a wife who is emotionally in love with her husband but hates everything about him.

Dzidzor, who was married to Mario for 20 years, pours out her heart following his death.

It was a rollercoaster moment of despair and anguish from Dzidzor to her husband, who was a teacher and left her no inheritance.

The only property Mario left for his beloved Dzidzor was a “Busanga” bicycle, which further deepened her woes.

She lambasted her dead husband for picking up the teaching profession and even regretted marrying him.

But in the end, the “ghost” of Mario forced her into making confessions as to how she cheated during their marriage in a sizzling stage drama.

The latest Latif Abubakar play did live up to the billing with the upcoming play “It is what it is” set for December 30, 2022.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

