Sarkodie announces release date of his eighth studio album “Jamz” 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA – Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie, has announced November 11, 2002, as the release date for his “Jamz” album.

The upcoming album would be Sarkodie’s eighth studio album, having released his debut album “Makye” 13 years ago.

Ghana’s Artiste of the Decade, in a video trailer announcing the album release date said: ” As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to rap. I fell in love with this art form as a youth.

“Growing up in Tema gave me a lot to talk about, and I always had an idea about the kind of career I wanted, so I had to stay true to myself,” he said.

Sarkodie has released a number of successful albums in recent years, including “Black Love,” “Highest,” “Sarkology,” and “Mary,” among others.

His last album, “No Pressure,” was the first Ghanaian album to reach 20 million plus streams on Boomplay, a few months after it was released.

GNA

