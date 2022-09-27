Hungary central bank lifts rate by 125 basis points

Brussels, Sept. 27, (dpa-AFX/GNA) - Hungary’s central bank lifted its benchmark rate at a sharper-than-expected pace on Tuesday.

The Monetary Council, led by Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, hiked the base rate by 125 basis points to 13.00% from 11.25%.

The overnight deposit rate was increased by 125 basis points to 12.50% and both the overnight and one-week collateralised lending rates were raised by 125 basis points to 15.50%.

The central bank has raised the key interest rate in every policy session since June last year.

