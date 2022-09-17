GIS boss charged officers to be committed to duty

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Sept. 17, GNA – Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has charged officers of the Service to be committed to duty in ensuring the safety and security of the country’s borders.

He implored the officers to be disciplined, exhibit high level of professionalism in the discharge their duties to ensure that security was tightened along the borders and be alert of issues of terrorism.

Mr Takyi said these on the sideline of the President’s tour of the Volta region to interact with the officers at the Regional Command to encourage them and to listen to their concerns.

The Comptroller-General entreated personnel to work hard to uplift the image of the Service and should avoid any conduct that would dent the image of the service.

Mr. Takyi observed some visible infrastructural challenges at the Command during the interaction and urged the officers to always ensure maintenance culture.

The Comptroller- General expressed his extreme desire to work assiduously to facilitate the provision of more infrastructural projects and reduce logistical constraints through the corridors of power.

He reiterated his occupational desire to address concerns of “affected officers who may have respectively, experienced an ‘error in judgment’ on unique and identifiable cases; to petition through the administrative channels for redress.”

Mr. Takyi commended the officers for their diligence and hard work during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in protecting the borders and ensuring the safety and security of the country.

Deputy Commissioner of Immigration, Mr. Michael Kwadede, Volta Regional Commander thanked the Comptroller-General for visit and wise counsel.

He said the officers were prepared and working efficiently to ensure effective management of the borders.

