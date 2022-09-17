Nkwanta North: NCCE social auditing project yields result  

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Sept. 17, GNA – Nkwanta-North District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Social Auditing engagement with the people of Kofi-Akura community has led to the construction of Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound.

Mr Fuseini Nurudeen, NCCE District Director, Nkwanta-North on visit to project site recently, said whether the project was being initiated by non-governmental organisations, Member of Parliament (MP), District Assembly or philanthropist they ought to partake since they would be the final beneficiaries.

Mr Nurudeen said participating in those activities was also a civic responsibility in line with Article 41(g) of the 1992 Constitution.

He said the state could not provide the citizenry with all social amenities, there was therefore the need for all to contribute to the development agenda.

The District Director told Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview said in 2020, as part of their Social Auditing project, they sensitised Kofi-Akura community members on how to identify their community needs and prioritised them from the topmost to the least at which the community identified CHPS compound as its topmost need in solving their maternal and primary healthcare.

Mr Nurudeen said, with the help of the MP for the area, the CHPS Compound proposal was approved adding, the NCCE Directorate, “will continue to monitor the project to its fullest completion”.

Mr Magar Kofi Jonas, Assemblyman for the area, thanked the MP for the project, and pledged the community members support in completion it as scheduled. The project is currently at lintel level.

Social Auditing Project, which was started by NCCE in 2006 aimed at promoting community ownership of development projects, policies, increase awareness of the operations of the Local Government and empowered the citizenry to demand accountability from duty bearers.It is not an event, but a process towards achieving results.

GNA

