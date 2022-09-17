You can use alternative methods of Family Planning—PPAG 

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga

Bolgatanga, Sept. 17, GNA – Mr Adam Azabre Abugbilla, Project Manager at Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) in charge of the five regions of the North has urged patrons of contraceptives to accept good alternatives if they don’t get their preferences.

Mr Abugbilla who gave the advice in response to occasional non- availability of certain types of contraceptives in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said clients who could not get their preferred choices did not have to break or stop the use of it but could patronize suitable alternatives.

He explained that there were periods when some of the contraceptives run short and the choices of clients became limited.

“The PPAG plays a role in key linkages to ensure supplies of the contraceptives to the GHS but when shortages arise, providers do find other options for clients as alternatives”, he added.

He indicated that the PPAG also provided adolescents and young people access to information and services to help them make informed choices about Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) to reduce incidence of sexually transmitted diseases.

He also affirmed that the approach of some service providers asking clients not to take alternatives because of the non-availability of their preferred choices was a challenge but should not be a reason for clients to stop the use of contraceptives.

Mr Abugbilla expressed worry about increasing night activities such as funerals and passing out ceremonies among others which the youth patroniseed, saying, PPAG was facilitating discussions with Chiefs and opinion leaders in the communities to curb such social events since the have negative effects on young children.

Mr Abugbilla expressed gratitude to some of the chiefs who had started advocating against community durbars and other events that run into the night.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

