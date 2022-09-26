Ghana’s Lamptey to fight Ndauendapo in Tanzania on Friday 

Accra, Sept. 26, GNA – National Super Featherweight Champion Alfred Lamptey will fight Namibian boxer Abraham Ndauendapo in an international Super Featherweight contest on Friday, September 30, 2022.

The Ghanaian boxer, who has 10 fights, with eight knockouts, without any defeat, departed for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Monday, to continue his preparation for the eighth-round contest.

Lamptey, prior to his departure, was in high spirits told reporters that he was optimistic of a win in Tanzania.

He stated that this bout would help his quest to have a world title shot in the near future, urging Ghanaians to rally behind him.

He thanked his management and coaches for their support and contributions to his career.

Mr. Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, Manager for the boxer, who was part of the team to Tanzania, said they were hopeful of victory and intend to use the bout as a launching pad for his next step as a pro.

He revealed that the target was to win the world title and that he would explore more opportunities to enable the boxer to realize his dreams of becoming a world champion.

GNA

