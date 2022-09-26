UEW management migrates level 400 students to new digital platform. 

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R) Sept. 26, GNA – Level 400 students at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), have been migrated to a new Online Students Information system (OSIS) from Integrated Tertiary System (ITS), Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP).

This was in a statement by the Management of the University, issued on September 26 from the Office of the Registrar, Academic Affairs and signed by Mr. Raymond Bentum Boison, Senior Assistant Registrar of Students Record Office.

The purpose is to resolve all outstanding issues with the display of updated transcript on their portals by signing into http;//sip.uew,edu.gh with their students’ number as their username and password after which they will be required to change the password.

It indicated that guidelines on accessing the portal and viewing transcripts of academic records could be found on the university’s website and their results will become available in student’s portals commencing from Monday, September 26, 2022.

Management of the University urged the students to note that going forward, the old portal will be disabled to avoid any confusion regarding results.

If there are any issues with their transcript, they are required to print out copy of their results and indicate where the issue is and present it at either the Help Centre which is located at the first floor of the Student Centre for onward submission to their department or to their department Examinations Officer for swift verification and rectification.

It further indicated that “where genuine reports of issues are ascertained, the Departmental Examination Officers will initiate the request online, adding that once that was done, it will take 24-48 hours for it to be updated on the students’ portal.

Added to that, all stakeholders have been given a two-week deadline (by October 7th) to resolve all outstanding level 400 students’ results-related issues and students had been entreated to access their transcripts with utmost urgency.

All level 400 students are being reminded that they should resort to dialogue to have any issues resolved as well as the need for them to take advantage of the laid down procedures and directives given for the speedy resolution of their problems.

On Friday September, some level 400 student at the university staged a demonstration at the North Campus of the university in protest of some discrepancies in their examination results posted on the notices boards of the university and what they had on online portals.

North Campus was however calm, and lectures were smoothly ongoing when the Ghana News Agency visited on Monday.

GNA

