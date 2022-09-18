Ghana observes World Clean-up Day to highlight good sanitation benefits 

Samuel Dodoo

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA – Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has urged the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to mount vigorous campaigns to increase awareness of the benefits of good sanitation in the country.

She said there was a need for intense collaboration between the MMDAs, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and religious groups to adhere strictly to environmentally friendly activities to achieve the desired results in ensuring the safety of the people.

The Minister gave the advice in an address read on her behalf by Mr Noah Tumfo, the Chief Director of the Sanitation Ministry, at the celebration of this year’s World Clean-up Day held at Nima in the Ayawaso East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The Day was on the theme: “Coming Together to keep our cities and towns Clean.”

It was dedicated by the global community to governments, MMDAs, NGOs, and communities to come together to raise awareness of the need to keep environments clean through clean-up campaigns and media sensitization activities.

It was also to enable the people to be more proactive about the current unhealthy practices associated with indiscriminate defecating and dumping of refuse into drains.

Madam Dapaah admonished city authorities to sustain their sensitization of the communities on behaviour change issues to help achieve the commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Madam Louisa Kabobah, Project Manager of the Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprises (GRIPE), acknowledged the contribution of the Sanitation Ministry and the staff of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly for their support to enhance sanitation and environmental hygiene.

She said GRIPE is an industry-led coalition formed under the Association of Ghana Industries by companies in the plastic value chain to integrate sustainable waste management solutions in Ghana.

GNA

