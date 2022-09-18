Rotary Club Accra Airport, Ikeja donate to Nungua Cleantown Health Centre 

By Benjamin Mensah

Accra, Sept 18, GNA – The Rotary Club of Accra Airport and its counterpart of Ikeja, Nigeria, have jointly donated some medical supplies, valued at GHC25,000 to the Cleantown Heath Centre at Nungua, Accra, to improve health delivery in the facility.

The valuables included two autoclaves, a scalter scale, BP apparatus digital, three screens, an infantometer, foldable tables and 20 plastic chairs.

Others were boxes of gloves, infra-red thermometer, artery forceps and some pulseoximitors.

The donation was in response to a request the administration of the health post, and a needs assessment made by the Rotary Accra Airport, after the recent national polio immunisation exercise, for which the Rotary Accra Airport was assigned the Nii Larweh Electoral Area, in which the Cleantown Health Post is located.

Following the request and the needs assessment, the Rotary Club of Accra Airport decided to go into a collaboration with its counterpart of Ikeja, Nigeria, whose members had scheduled for a retreat in Ghana, to support the seaside health post.

In a message, Mr C. C. Bruce, President of the Rotary Accra Airport, said there was a hand of providence in the donation as the request came at a time of the retreat of the Ikeja counterparts, who agreed to team up with Rotary Airport to assist the health centre.

He said the collaboration would begin a partnership between the two clubs for mutual benefits of their societies.

Mr Bruce mentioned health and wealth as two areas of focus for the Rotary Club, with a reminder to humanity to go beyond citations to making meaningful impact on society.

“This event is about impact. Let’s see Rotary more in action,” Mr Bruce exhorted.

Mr Sola Akinsiku, President of Rotary- Ikeja, who expressed happiness at his team’s presence in Ghana for the retreat, described Ghanaians and Nigerians as “brothers and sisters.”

He stressed effective collaboration between the two clubs to be each other’s keeper.

Dr Alfred Domboson, Senior Disease Control Officer, welcomed the support for the health facility, and expressed appreciation to the two clubs as he asked them, individuals and organisations to step to assist with assistance in areas where help was required.

Mr Lawrence Nii Bortey Borquaye, Assemblymember for Nii Larweh Electoral Area, also thanked the two sister clubs, for mobilising the supplies, and for assisting the facility within two weeks after the immunisation exercise.

Mrs Helga Boadi, Director of Service Project of Rotary Accra Airport, in an interview with journalists, said: “I feel like I’m a health professional now.”

She said the club had both high and low budget projects, and urged communities with special need to bring in request for assessment and possible response.

She was of the hope that the donation to the Cleantown Health post would assist all the eight Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds under its control.

Madam Linda Dede Neokye, Nurse in Charge of the centre was also full of thanks to the two clubs.

GNA

