AMA, Global Citizen clean-up Dogo Beach ahead of annual festival 

By Samuel Dodoo

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA – The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), in collaboration with Global Citizens, an international education and advocacy organization working to end extreme poverty, has organised a clean-up exercise at Dogo Beach in Jamestown.

The clean-up exercise forms part of activities ahead of this year’s #GlobalCitizenFestival to be held on September 24, 2022, at the Black Star Square in Accra and the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City, USA concurrently.

The clean-up exercise was to raise awareness about the significance of safeguarding the environment, including climate justice for loss and damage.

Officers from the AMA and volunteers from “Won Bee Ga”, who participated in the exercise, collected plastic and other solid waste washed on the shore of the beach.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the exercise, Mrs Elizabeth K.T. Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, called on Ghanaians in and around Accra to refrain from dumping rubbish into drains, which ends up in the sea.

She appealed to religious leaders to sensitize their members to desist from dumping waste into drains indiscriminately and support the city administration to improve sanitation.

She reiterated the Assembly’s plans to clean the beaches in Accra to promote tourism in the city.

“The beaches are a great spot for tourist attraction, but they can only serve that purpose when we have maintained it clean and attractive,” she stated.

She called for attitudinal change among residents to help address the sanitation situation in the city.

Performing for the first time in Ghana at this year’s festival is RnB legend Usher Raymond who would be joined by singer/songwriter SZA, Grammy award-winning artiste H.E.R and Nigeria’s Tems.

Other artists in the line-up are Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Reggae/Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, English rapper Stormzy, and musician Gyakie.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

