Bulgarian Olympic Champion Ekaterina Dafovska Elected to International Biathlon Union Executive Board

Salzburg, Sept. 17, (BTA/GNA) – Olympic champion and former Bulgarian Biathlon Federation (BBF) president Ekaterina Dafovska was elected to the Executive Board of the International Biathlon Union (IBU), the BBF reported on Saturday. In the coming years, Dafovska will contribute to important international decisions in one of the most popular winter sports.

Dafovska, who won the Olympic gold in the 15 km individual event at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan, is on the Bulgarian delegation to the IBU congress in Salzburg along with BBF President Atanas Furnadzhiev and BBF Secretary General Borislav Pankov.

The congress elected Otepaa, Estonia as the host of the IBU World Championships in Biathlon in 2027.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

