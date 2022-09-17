Illegal Mining: Sefwi Elubo Chief and brother arrested, six others being pursued 

Accra, Sept.17, GNA – The Police on September 16, 2022, arrested Nana Anini Baffour, the Chief of Sefwi Elubo and his brother Kwadwo Affi, for illegal mining in Sefwi Elubo township in the Western North Region.

Six other suspects are being pursued.

A statement signed by Chief Superintendent of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, said the suspects were arrested following Police investigation of a video circulating on social media showing illegal mining activities in some compound houses of the town.

It said investigation had so far discovered dug-out pits from the compound leading to the bedroom of the Chief’s brother.

The statement said four other deep dug-out pits had also been uncovered by the Police in other houses in the same vicinity.

It said investigation had further revealed that the Chief, his brother and six other suspects who were on the run were the main people behind the illegal mining activities.

The statement assured the public that all those involved would be brought to face justice.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

