Black Stars depart to Spain to battle Nicaragua in a friendly  

Accra, Sept.24, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana have departed France to Spain to battle North American side, Nicaragua in a friendly match ahead of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup tournament in Qatar.

This would be Ghana’s second friendly game after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Brazil at the Stade Oceane in France on Friday.

Otto Addo, Head Coach of the senior national team of Ghana would use the game to assess his charges ahead of the global showpiece.

Ghana would hope to get back stronger after Brazil’s defeat as they come up against Nicaragua on Tuesday at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Lorca.

The Black Stars will wrap up preparations up with a clash against Switzerland next month before the Mundial in November.

Ghana is housed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

GNA

