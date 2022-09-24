Speaker of Parliament keen on supporting GCA develop cricket in Ghana. 

Accra, Sept.24, GNA – Mr. Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament of Ghana, has pledged his support to the Ghana Cricket Association (GCA) for the development of cricket in Ghana.

The Ghana Crickets Association, led by Mr. Emmanuel Owusu-Asare led the delegation from the International Crickets Council to present the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to the Speaker, as part of their two-day tour in Ghana.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr. Bagbin said it was high time cricket was developed in Ghana, having been one of the most cherished sports in the world.

He tasked the Ghana Cricket Association not to only focus on the men’s team but also help in making the female team a better one as Ghana prepares to host the 2023 African Games in the coming months.

He added that with determination and hard work, the national cricket team could make history in the African tournament next year.

Mr. Bagbin further thanked the delegation for giving Ghanaians the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the trophy even though Ghana missed out in this year’s cricket world party.

Madam Patricia Kambarami, the Africa Regional Development Manager for The International Cricket Council assured the Speaker of their determination to have more female teams participate in the 2023 Africa Games.

She said they have the intentions to grow the game, particularly having females in mind, and hinted that their main strategy was to grow the next tournament with eight Men’s and eight Women’s teams and expressed the hope that Ghana will be part of the top eight.

The team also commended the speaker for his efforts to develop the sport in Ghana and assured him of making cricket one of the most loved sports in Ghana.

The trophy departed Ghana on Saturday.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to commence next month with over 12 teams set to participate.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

