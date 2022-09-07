ActionAid Ghana signs partnership agreement with University of Environment and Sustainable Development  

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, Sept. 07, GNA – ActionAid Ghana (AAG) has signed a partnership agreement with the Department of Water Resources and Sustainable Development of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) to develop research projects and publications that align with the mission priorities of both institutions.

The joint research projects will focus mainly on the Sustainable Development Goals which serve as a globally accepted blueprint towards the attainment of a sustainable future for all.

Critical focal areas will include poverty eradication, access to quality education, women’s empowerment and gender equality, climate action, clean water and sanitation among others.

The partnership will offer the two institutions the opportunity to build the capacity of staff and students, ensuring that they acquire the requisite skill-set to achieve the objectives of their respective institutions.

Mr John Nkaw, Country Director, ActionAid Ghana, said the objective of ActionAid was to work with academic institutions like the UESD to enhance its work on public policy influence, which could be achieved through research evidence and credible data.

“ActionAid is well situated to work on climate and economic justice; we are firmly committed to the tenets of this partnership and will work innovatively to make a positive impact and realise the mission objectives of AAG and UESD,” Mr Nkaw stated.

Professor Eric Nyarko- Sampson, Vice- Chancellor, UESD, said the University had held workshops on climate change and its impact on farmer groups, students, and the public.

Therefore, he said, the University had a wealth of knowledge on the subject, and was in a vantage position to advise and collaborate on AAG’s activities relating to climate change.

“This partnership is timely, especially at a time when faculty members of the Department of Water Resources and Sustainable Development are embarking on research on climate change and we are working assiduously to respond to the demands of our mandate”, he added.

Dr Michael Tuffour, Acting Head of Department, Water Resources and Sustainable Development, School of Sustainable Development, said as part of UESD’s strategic approach to student’s training, the faculty engaged credible organisations with expertise in areas of mutual interest for collaboration and shared learning.

“Through this approach, we found AAG as one of the Institutions that implement programmes that align with that of the faculty. We are, therefore, fully convinced that this relationship will go a long way to help the University to train its students to be the best in the country,” he added.

Margaret Brew-Ward, Women Rights and Campaigns Manager, AAG, said AAG was currently planning a national level conference on climate justice, which was expected to be held in October to engage stakeholders on climate policies.

ActionAid Ghana is an affiliate of ActionAid, a global justice federation working to achieve social justice, gender equality and poverty eradication.

