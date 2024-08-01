World Vision hands over 22 Sewing Machines to Seamstress/Tailor apprentices 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Aug. 1, GNA-The Agortime Cluster of the World Vision has handed over 22 sewing machines to seamstresses and apprentices at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

Mrs Georgina Harriet Nyamekeh, Agortime Cluster Manager, World Vision, presenting the items to the beneficiaries, said it was to help enhance the resilience of communities and support for children.

It is under the Kadjebi Reading Improvement and Skills Enhancement (RISE) Technical Programme, which is implementing the youth in apprenticeship initiative.”

She said the initiative targets Most Vulnerable adolescents/youths some of whom dropped out of school due to teenage pregnancy, disability or extreme poverty.

The Cluster Manager explained that a total of 50 youths were placed into various vocations in seven communities in the Kadjebi District.

Mrs Nyamekeh said 13, including nine females and four males, have been in the apprenticeship for two years now with the remaining 37 involving thirty females and seven males starting their apprenticeship in June 2024.

She said the youths were currently into fashion design, catering, vehicle repairs, hair styling, mobile phone repairs, electricals, Motor-bike repairs and upholstery and furniture-making vocations and that an amount of GH¢152,000.00 had so far been spent on them.

On how they were recruited, Mrs Nyamekeh said there was an advertisement in the communities with criteria for qualifications, engagement with potential beneficiaries, their families and prospective master trainers, then screening and selection of qualified youths and master trainers.

She said the publication of names of youths and master was done, then a visit to the shop of master trainers, then payment of apprenticeship fees, then procurement and supply of machines and tools, then payment of professional exam fees and finally start-up package upon completion of training.

Mr. Kennedy Amponsah-Cheremeh, Project Officer, RISE at the Kadjebi Area Programme Office of World Vision, indicated that, aside from the sewing machines, they also paid head drinks to 48 Master Trainers in seven communities and purchased all relevant tools for 50 youths who were in the apprenticeship programme.

He entreated guardians/caregivers and parents to play their roles of ensuring that their wards had food and shelter to be able to learn their various vocations.

Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive, advised the beneficiaries to use the items for their intended purpose and not to sell them.

Mr. Seth Seyram Deh, Kadjebi District Director of Education, asked the beneficiaries to take good care of the machines and obey their masters and mistress’ instructions.

Miss Abigail Segla, a 15-year-old beneficiary from the Ahamansu community, expressed her appreciation to World Vision for the support.

The mother of one told the GNA that but for the World Vision’s support, her life would be miserable.

GNA

