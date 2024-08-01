Ghana developing National Action Plan to address disinformation, misinformation – President Akufo-Addo 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Aug 01, GNA – A National Action Plan to combat disinformation and misinformation is being developed ahead of Ghana’s 2024 General Election, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed.

The aim, he said, was to curb the spread of false information to enhance the integrity of the electoral processes and consolidate national cohesion, peace and stability.

The Government was determined to protect the country’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in sub-Saharan Africa, as well as the sanctity of state institutions charged with the successful conduct of the polls, the President assured while addressing ‘The Ghana Report Summit’ in Accra.

The Summit was on the theme “Dealing with Misinformation and Disinformation – Election 2024.”

It was designed to further the debate on misleading and deceptive narratives, with far-reaching implications for the upcoming elections.

A host of top-notch experts, including policymakers, technologists, civil society organisations, security experts and media professionals, delved into comprehensive strategies to combat the menacing problems associated with information circulation in modern digital ecosystems during heightened periods of elections.

The Summit was held against the backdrop of the explosion of Internet connectivity and the proliferation of social media platforms, which serve as conduits for disinformation spreaders, coupled with technological advancements that have provided avenues for disseminating false news, negatively affecting public opinions and judgements.

According to political observers, this could lead to instability, discontent, violence, and widespread electoral integrity issues, threatening the nation’s peace and stability.

As a result, filtering out misleading information without violating free expression, fact-checking activities, and ways to verify false assertions gained centre stage at ‘The Ghana Report Summit’.

The Summit, organized by The Ghana Report, a subsidiary of the I-ZAR Group, aimed to uncover strategies, identify dangers, and promote best practices for information dissemination, particularly on social media.

President Akufo-Addo said the Government was taking no chances in protecting Ghana’s reputation as a stable and democratic nation, therefore, all stakeholders were being brought on board to preserve the gains made.

“We must remain vigilant to address threats to our democracy,” he cautioned.

He urged the media to adhere to professional standards in the discharge of their duties, reminding journalists that they remained central in shaping public opinion as the nation prepared for this year’s elections.

Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, the National Security Minister, said Election 2024 would test the resilience of the nation in her democratic journey.

Consequently, the security agencies will not compromise on enforcing Ghana’s laws to the letter to engender peace and stability.

GNA

