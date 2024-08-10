UHAS students express satisfaction with School of Nursing, Midwifery 

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Aug. 10, GNA – Students of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho say the ultramodern School of Nursing and Midwifery, where the 2023/2024 Sandwich and Top-Up students currently have their lectures, is of great relief.

The US$60 million edifice was recently commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Mr Li Yang, Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy, representing the Ambassador.

Ms Marilyn Ansrodjah, a Level 400 Top-up Midwifery student, said the edifice was one of the most beautiful she had seen, which was serving its purpose.

She said the location of the school was also closer to their hostels making it easier and faster to get in for lectures.

Ms Ansrodjah said the lecture halls were spacious and accommodated large numbers of students, preventing instances of combined classes.

Mr Alex Kwakye, a Public Health Level 400 Nursing student, told the Ghana News Agency that Phase Two of the infrastructure came with a laboratory, lecture halls fitted with projectors, and a cafeteria, which were all disability friendly.

The edifice forms part of the China Phase Two Project, which also includes the main Central Administration and the biggest Simulation Centre in West Africa.

Mr Anthony Asempah, Director of Public Affairs of UHAS, said some 1,630 Sandwich and Top-up students offering Nursing and Midwifery programmes Tuesday commenced lectures in the ultra-modern facility.

The project covers 29,200 square meters with the Central Administration block covering 9,000 square meters and the School of Nursing and Midwifery covering 19,700 square meters.

It has the Duty and Equipment rooms covering 500 square meters.

The expansion of facilities at UHAS is expected to bridge the gap between the increasing healthcare needs of the population and the available allied health workforce.

GNA

