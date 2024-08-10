‘Hope for Ghana’ inaugurates Library, Computer Laboratory for Wlitey RC Primary  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Aug 10, GNA – Hope for Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has commissioned a library and computer laboratory for the Wlitey RC Primary School in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The project forms part of the key aims of the Organisation with a focus on quality education, youth empowerment, and access to quality healthcare among other things.

Dr Steve Greene, the Founder and President, Hope for Ghana, at the inaugural ceremony on Friday, explained that it was the NGO’s passion to help humanity in key aspects of life.

“Hope for Ghana existed for the past 13 years, where we engaged in projects such as the building of school blocks, drilled 90 boreholes, youth empowerment programmes such as apprenticeship, health assistance, and others,” he said.

A total of 11 library facilities across Ghana were constructed, in addition to ultra-modern schools with ancillary facilities in Akatsi South, Dr Greene said.

He expressed appreciation to the foreign partners such as ‘Brother’s Brother Foundation’ a U.S-based NGO, for their financial assistance in executing the ICT lab and the library project.

“This is a shining moment for the people of Wlitey and the pupils. These facilities will enhance your aim of becoming future leaders,” he said.

Mr Senyo Success Gbormittah, the Vice President in charge of operations, expressed gratitude to all partners and individuals for making the project a reality.

He tasked the school authorities and community members to ensure the safety of the facilities to serve their intended purposes.

Mr Karim Ayaana Umar, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Education, said the facilities would serve as a hub for exploring new horizons in the realms of literacy and arithmetic.

“The state-of-the-art laboratory should showcase our commitment and that of our donor partners in providing a modern and dynamic learning environment for our students,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the donors and admonished the school authorities and the Management Committee to take good care of the facilities.

Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress and Chairman of the event, commended the donors for their support.

He called on community members to support and protect the facilities and promised to fix a standard signpost for the school.

Mama Sawoshie Sakpaku VI, the Queen mother of Wlitey, commended the donors for the show of love.

Some queen mothers and chiefs from the area, assembly members, educationists, and parents witnessed the colorful ceremony.

Dr Greene and his partners have since been enstooled as Torgbui Morkporkpor l and Mama Dutudedzi ll for their benevolence.

The Wlitey RC Primary has a student population of 486 comprising 239 boys and 247 girls.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

