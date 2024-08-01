Tamale SHS wins TTH’s 50th Anniversary quiz 

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Aug 01, GNA – The Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO) has won a quiz competition organised by the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) to commemorate its 50th Anniversary.

The participating schools included TAMASCO, Tamale Girls SHS, Ghana SHS (GHANASCO) and St Charles Minor Seminary SHS.

It covered the history of the TTH and tested competitors’ knowledge of general issues.

TAMASCO was awarded a plaque and GH₵3,000 for winning the competition, while St Charles Minor Seminary SHS received GH₵2,000 for placing second.

Tamale Girls SHS and GHANASCO took home GH₵1,000 and GH₵500 respectively.

The four competing schools were given medals, 50 copies of TTH-branded exercise books and a certificate each for participating.

Professor Alhassan Abdul Mumin, Director of Medical Affairs at TTH, addressing participants at the event in Tamale, said the hospital’s transition from a primary health facility to a teaching hospital clocking 50 years called for celebration.

He said the hospital, even though faced with many challenges, had witnessed significant successes, among which was its infrastructural expansion.

He said the facility had grown from a handful of medical doctors and nurses to a diverse team of specialists and subspecialists, adding that it was a success to celebrate.

He said whilst TTH had been encountering difficulties, including inadequate power and water supply, Management was working with stakeholders to resolve these major challenges.

Mr Zubeiru Aliu, Deputy Director of Public Affairs at TTH, said the quiz competition was necessary to bring the community closer to the hospital.

He said it was to inform students that the human resource needs of the hospital depended on them.

He added that it got students to understand the operations of the hospital to enable them to make informed career choices in the medical area.

Mr. Sule Salifu, Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, said the theme for the golden jubilee celebration; “TTH at 50: Changing the Healthcare Narrative: Repositioning for Excellence”, was well thought through.

He said it reflected the hospital’s transformation from regional to teaching and showed its quest for improved healthcare delivery.

He said the quiz competition presented an opportunity to interact with students, who were the hope of the future.

The TTH is raising funds to construct a pediatric block as part of the celebration.

It is an initiative being led by Ya-Na Abukari II), the Overlord of Dagbon, who has donated GH₵40,000 as seed money towards the project.

