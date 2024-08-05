Spain have a narrow escape to reach Olympic semis along with US

Paris, 4 Aug, (dpa/GNA) – World Cup champions Spain, survived at the death, as they fought from two goals down to beat Colombia 4-2 on penalties on Saturday, to join record winners United States in the semi-finals of the Olympic women’s football tournament.

Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll saved the first penalty from Catalina Usme, and Liana Salazar’s went off target, which allowed Aita Bonmati to wrap up matters in the shoot-out in Lyon.

It was a lucky escape for Spain after Irene Paredes, levelled unmarked for them at 2-2 in the seventh minute of stoppage time. Jenni Hermoso had pulled the first back in the 79th after Colombia failed to clear a cross.

Mayra Ramirez had opened the scoring for Colombia in the 12th minute alone in front of Coll, and they seemed on course towards a huge upset when Leicy Santos fired into the left corner for 2-0 in the 52nd, after Coll had saved an initial effort from Linda Caicedo.

Earlier, the US team needed extra time to beat Japan 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

The US dominated possession, but it took until minute 105+2 until Trinity Rodman, the daughter of former NBA basketball great Dennis Rodman, fired a superb winner into the top left corner.

The Americans are seeking a record-extending fifth gold medal and first, since London 2012, when they beat Japan in the final.

“I have flashes of what happened. I got into the area, I received a beautiful pass, then I took a shot. It wasn’t that I didn’t have confidence in my shot, but at the same time, I couldn’t believe it,” Rodman said.

Lindsey Horan said the game was “like a chess match” while coach Emma Hayes defended her decision to avoid substitutions until extra-time.

“I don’t believe we’d have gone through if we made too many changes,” she told NBC when asked if her team was fatigued and needed freshening up sooner.

“I haven’t had much time to work the whole squad. But the 11 that were there from the beginning did a fabulous job of sticking to the game plan, and the players that then came from the bench did their job. It’s was completely the right decision.”

The US will next face Rio 2016 champions Germany, who defeated Tokyo 2020 winners Canada 4-2 on penalties. The US beat Germany 4-1 in the group stage.

Germany keeper Ann-Katrin Berger saved two spot-kicks and converted the final penalty herself.

“We have a machine in goal,” captain Alexandra told ZDF. “And for her to then ice-coldly slot it in herself – chapeau, I take my hat off to her for being so cool-headed.”

Canada reached the quarter-finals despite a six-point deduction in the tournament due to a drone spying scandal which broke shortly before its opening match against New Zealand, which they won 2-1.

Spain will be up against group opponents Brazil, who defeated hosts France 1-0.

Brazil were without their football great Marta, who was suspended for after getting a straight red card against Spain in the last group match.

GNA

