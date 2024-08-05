Vatican: Olympic opening ceremony performance ridiculed Christians

Rome, Aug 4, (dpa/GNA) – More than a week after the Olympic opening ceremony in Paris sparked controversy for a tableau, that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “The Last Supper,” the Vatican weighed in with its own criticism.

“The Holy See was saddened by some scenes at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, and cannot but join the voices that have been raised in recent days to deplore the offence done to many Christians and believers of other religions,” a Vatican statement said on Saturday.

“In a prestigious event where the whole world comes together around common values, there should be no allusions that ridicule the religious convictions of many people.

“Freedom of expression, which is obviously not called into question, finds its limit in respect for others.”

The July 26 opening ceremony featured Céline Dion, a fashion runway show on a bridge, references to storied moments in France’s past, and a parade of boats with flag-waving athletes on board.

But one scene raised the ire of some Christians and conservative politicians: a segment featuring a drag queen, a transgender model and a nearly naked singer gathered around a giant table.

The critics said the performance resembled the New Testament scene of Jesus Christ and his apostles sharing a last meal before crucifixion, and that, it mocked the faith of Christians.

The director of the opening ceremony, Thomas Jolly, and the Olympic organizers later clarified, however, that the much-criticized scene was not inspired by the bible, but was a depiction of a feast with figures from Greek mythology surrounding the god Dionysus.

Jolly says he has received death threats.

GNA

