SOS Hermann Gmeiner School holds 14th graduation

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Aug. 02, GNA – The SOS Hermann Gmeiner School, Tamale, has held its 14th graduation ceremony honouring the achievements of students, who completed their Junior High and Kindergarten levels.

The ceremony, held at the school’s premises, featured a procession of graduands, speeches from guests encouraging digital education, among other ceremonial activities.

Attendees were entertained with displays by the students, which included poetry recitals, cultural dances, choreographed routines, and an impressive drill parade by the school’s cadet corps.

The event was chaired by Professor Hudu Zakaria, Head of Agricultural Innovation Communication Department of the University for Development Studies (UDS).

It was on the theme: “Harnessing the Digital Space for Quality Basic Education.”

The graduation ceremony also witnessed the handing over of prefectorial portfolios from graduating prefects to newly elected ones.

Madam Catherine Mawah, Headmistress of SOS Hermann Gmeiner School, Tamale, speaking at the ceremony, said the event was historic in celebrating the achievements of learners to bid them farewell in the next chapter of their academic journey.

Speaking on the theme, she said the digital space offered potential in transforming basic education, adding it was imperative to harness its power to provide quality education for students.

She urged parents to embrace digitalisation to maximise the use of digital space for their children to access appropriate resources for learning.

She encouraged the graduands to be curious, explore innovations and solve problems of the world.

Dr Sulemana Iddrisu, Principal of Tamale College of Education, who was the Guest of Honour, commended the school’s Management for focusing on digital space, and said technology rapidly transformed every aspect of life.

He stated that the digital space presented unprecedented opportunities to enhance the quality of education by making information and learning tools more accessible.

He said the digital landscape offered possibilities and indicated that parents must guide their wards to navigate the space responsibly.

Mr Iddrisu called for investments in infrastructure and innovative solutions for rural underserved areas as well as policies that could promote inclusivity.

He said: “It is essential to work towards ensuring that all children, regardless of their socioeconomic background, have access to digital devices and high-speed internet.”

Mr Daniel Bani, Programmes Director at the SOS Hermann Gmeiner School, Tamale, said celebrating the 14th graduation ceremony was a significant achievement for the school, especially given the challenges it faced as a new facility.

He appealed to parents and community members to support the school’s efforts to acquire water storage tanks to help alleviate the current water shortage situation facing the school.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

