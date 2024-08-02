EC’s mop-up registration exercise begins successfully in Keta 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R), Aug 2, GNA -The Electoral Commission’s (EC) nationwide mop-up registration exercise has begun successfully at the Keta Municipal Assembly Hall in the Volta Region.

The exercise would enable eligible voters who are 18 years and above but could not register in the previous exercise to do so.

Mr. Philip Adzomadi, the Electoral Commission Officer at Keta, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, stated that the exercise, which commenced on Thursday, August 1, 2024, is expected to end on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

“The mop-up registration exercise initiated by the Electoral Commission would commence 0700 hours and close at exactly 1800 hours each of the three days, and all persons who could not register before must grab the opportunity,” he stated.

He further indicated that the directives indicated that the exercise should be conducted only online since all mobile telecommunications networks were informed duly to provide a stable connection during the exercise.

Mr Adzomadi explained that an eligible applicant must provide a Ghana card, Ghana Passport, recognised documents, or two persons who had already registered to serve as guarantors.

He said: “An already registered voter can only guarantee for only 10 persons and anyone that guaranteed for 10 persons in the previous exercise is not eligible to guarantee for any other applicant again.”

He urged political parties, parents, guarantors, and the public to discourage persons who are not 18 years old from taking part in the exercise.

Some new applicants expressed satisfaction with the smooth running of the exercise so far.

The GNA also observed that agents from various political parties were present at the registration centre to monitor the exercise.

The exercise was by Regulation 2 of CI 91 as Amended by CI 126.

