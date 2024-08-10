Reinstated NDC Central Regional Chairman rally members for victory in December polls

By Isaac Arkoh

Kasoa (C/R), Aug. 10, GNA – Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu, the Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged party members to foster peace and harmony.

Addressing hundreds of supporters on his triumphant return to the Region after a one-month suspension due to internal party issues, he acknowledged the valuable insights gained during his absence.

Speaking at separate rallies in Kasoa and Winneba, Prof Asiedu emphasized the importance of unity within the party, highlighting the need to steer clear of disunity, enmity, defamation, and any actions that could undermine party cohesion.

Adorned in party regalia and echoing various party anthems, the supporters brandished placards with messages such as “Prof Asiedu, a formidable force against the NPP in the Central Region,” “you epitomise triumph for NDC,” and “you shall spearhead the 24-hour economy in the region.”

“We must eschew harbouring animosity towards one another as we endeavour to secure more Parliamentary seats in the region.

“ . ..Let us focus our energies on bolstering our Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates to achieve the desired outcome on December 7,” Prof Asiedu advised.

He implored everyone to refrain from split-ticket voting, emphasizing that the NDC only endorsed candidates under its banner.

Prof Asiedu urged members not to remain passive in the campaign but actively engage people, particularly floating voters in their homes, places of worship, and social circles to ensure the party’s triumph in the election.

Ms. Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate in the Awutu Senya East constituency, in a succinct address, called on constituents to unite behind her in the upcoming December polls.

She said the NPP’s reign in the area would come to an end after the election, paving the way for substantial job creation and economic revitalisation.

At Mankessim in the Mfantseman Constituency, Dr Prince Ebenezer Kojo Arhin, the NDC parliamentary candidate, criticised the ruling NPP government for the low development in the area.

He said the NDC held the key to development with its 24-hour economy for the betterment of all.

GNA

