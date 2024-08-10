Dzodze Paramount chief urges government to hasten development projects

By Michael Foli Jackidy

Dzodze (V/R), Aug. 10, GNA – Torgbui Dzoku V, the Paramount Chief and President of the Dzodze Traditional Council, has called on the government to speed up development in Dzodze and its surrounding areas to enhance the lives and livelihoods of the people.

He called for timely and effective action to address infrastructure and community needs to foster sustainable development.

Speaking during the launch of the 2024 Deza Festival in Dzodze, Torgbui Dzoku V urged law enforcement agencies to create a peaceful environment before, during, and after the festival.

He expressed hope that this year’s celebration would be memorable and cherished for years to come.

The festival to be held on the theme: “Reviving the Growth of Oil Palm on a Large Scale and Starting Various Developmental Activities,” marks a significant occasion as it would be the first Deza Festival celebrated since the establishment of the Dzodze Traditional Council.

Torgbui Dzoku called upon all divisional chiefs in Dzodze to unite their communities in support of the festival’s objectives and to rally behind the festival’s funding goals.

He said unity among the people of Dzodze was crucial to ensure that the benefits and spirit of the Deza Festival permeated every corner of the Dzodze Traditional Area.

Torgbui Dzoku promised to uphold peace and unity throughout the celebrations and assured the people of his unwavering commitment to a harmonious festival.

“I want to assure you that I have not and will not take any actions or make any statements that would undermine the celebration of this festival,” he said.

The traditional council is dedicated to supporting the Deza Central Planning Committee, which aims to raise GHC 200,000 for the festival preparations. The funds will be used to prepare the durbar ground, grade access roads, and update electrical installations.

The Planning Committee has pledged to manage and account for these funds with transparency and integrity.

Torgbui Dzoku also appealed to all Dzodze natives, regardless of their location, to actively support the growth and development of the traditional area.

The Dzodze Deza Festival was conceived to revive the oil palm tradition and industry in the region.

It brings together people from all walks of life to celebrate their historical connection to oil palm and its products, including palm oil (amidze), salted palm oil (dzomi), palm kernel oil (nefimi), palm wine (deha), palm nut soup (dedetsi), and palm baskets (kushi).

The festival aims to rekindle interest in oil palm cultivation and related industries and to highlight Dzodze’s socio-economic potential within a designated Development Decade.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

