Agona West EC registers 517 voters in mop up exercise

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R) Aug. 10, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) in the Agona West Constituency of the Central region registered 517 persons during the recent voters’ registration mop-up exercise.

Mr Anobil Forson, Agona West Municipal Director of the EC, told the Ghana New Agency (GNA) in an interview at Agona Swedru that 205 males and 262 females were registered during the period.

The Municipal Director of EC said the three-day exercise was conducted in a peaceful manner devoid of chaos or challenges from political parties’ representatives.

He commended the representatives of the political parties who monitored the exercise for their co-operation and mutual understanding that sent good signals to the entire electorates to embrace democratic governance.

Mr Anobil Forson expressed optimism that the representatives would continue to exhibit high sense of maturity in the conduct of future exercises by EC to ensure peace and harmony in Agona West Constituency.

