Providing quality education in underserved communities, our hallmark – NGO 

By Eunice Tekie Tei

Kwahu Pepease (E/R), Aug 08, GNA – Give Hope Global, a US-based nongovernmental organization, has established a Science Technical, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Center for three schools in Kwahu, aligning with their hallmark of providing quality education to underserved communities.

The organisation has also presented science apparatuses, books, and soccer kits worth $90,000 to the beneficiary schools including Florence Osei Ntim R/C JHS, Pepease Presbyterian Basic School and Obo Presbyterian Basic School.

In addition, it donated school bags with school supplies for all students and mowers for gardening and agriculture programmes at the Nkwantanang Presbyterian Primary School.

Presenting the items, Mr. John Watson stated that the NGO had provided library facilities for most schools at Kwahu Pepease and Kwahu as a whole and that plans were afoot to stock the libraries with science and mathematics books every year.

He said each student in the beneficiary schools had also been given textbooks to ease their financial situation, stressing that most of the parents could not afford it.

Mr. Watson said they had provided additional books and resources to previously established libraries including the Frederick Osafo Ntim library at Pepease Presbyterian Basic School and the Obo Presbyterian Basic School.

He said they had also set up and supported the STEM laboratory at the Pepease Presbyterian Basic School and donated science apparatuses to the Obo Presbyterian Basic School.

In addition, he said Give Hope Global had an advanced STEM programme at the Florence Osei Ntim R/C JHS with additional science and technology equipment.

He said they had also provided more books and resources to the mobile children’s library they established at the Pediatric ward of the Kwahu Atibie Government Hospital.

Mr Watson said the NGO was poised to do more to complement the government’s efforts in enhancing the well-being of the youth and hoped the library and STEM facilities provided would significantly afford pupils the opportunity to improve their educational performance and improve their academic performance.

He encouraged the pupils to make good use of the facilities to improve their science and mathematics knowledge and skills.

The Give Hope Global education team was led by Ms. Lynsey Waddle, who is also an Educational Advisor.

Present at the ceremonies were Mr Mark Hatley, Leader of the Give Hope Global STEM Education Program, Mrs Pam Hatley, Leader of the Give Hope Global Library Program and Mrs Sally Ntim, education team member and coordinator.

GNA

