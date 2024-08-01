President, Chief Justice urged to approve anti-LGBTQ Bill to avoid God’s wrath  

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Aug. 1, GNA- Nuumo Gbelenfo III, Acting President of the Osu Traditional Council, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo to move quickly to approve the anti-LGBTQ Bill to avoid God’s wrath on Ghana.

He made the remark on Wednesday, when proponents of the Bill paid a courtesy call on him and Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, to officially announce plans to protest the delay in the transmission of the Bill to the President for his assent on Wednesday, August 21.

Nuumo Gbelenfo III, in his address to the proponents, warned against any delays in approving the bill.

He said: “If marriage was only between people of the same gender, we would have seen our president marry a man. But this is not the case. So, I am pleading with the President to do the right thing and sign the bill into law so that Ghana does not face God’s wrath.

“It is a filthy practice, so we are urging the President and the Chief Justice to take the necessary steps to avoid God’s wrath.”

The National Chief Imam, Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, stated: “This war is for all of us, not just one person or political party.”

He urged the organisers to conduct their planned protest peacefully.

GNA

