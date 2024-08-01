Shun activities that have the potential to derail the peace and stability of the country – Rev. Adu-Gyamfi 

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi Aug. 1, GNA – Ghanaians have been called upon to shun activities and utterances that have the potential of derailing the peace and stability of the country.

Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the Governing Board of the national Peace Council, who made the call, said Ghanaians must in all circumstances, endeavour to use non-violent approaches to address grievances in the December elections.

He was speaking a stakeholders’ forum organised by the National Peace Council on the conduct of peaceful elections in Kumasi.

Among the stakeholders who attended the forum were the Police, Parliamentarians, Political Parties, media and Judiciary.

The forum was on the theme: “Building trust for peaceful election 2024”.

The aim of the dialogue was to create public awareness and sensitise the populace on the need to prevent electoral violence among political parties.

It was also to build trust among political actors and institutions such as the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Judiciary.

Rev Adu- Gyamfi stressed the need for the creation of awareness on election related laws and vigilantism and its related offences and their effects on elections.

He said the positive virtues such as tolerance, love for neighbour, transparency and accountability must always be encouraged.

He said the Peace Council, over the years, had helped in ensuring understanding and peaceful cohesion among political parties and pledged the commitment of the Council in ensuring peaceful elections this year.

Rev. Adu-Gyamfi said it was a shared responsibility for stakeholders to help maintain peace in the country.

Mr Ebenezer Ofori Asiedu, Head of Democracy and Good Governance Division of the ECOWAS Commission, said the ECOWAS Commission recognised the liberal democracy that had taken deep root in Ghana.

However, there was the need to guard against complacency in order not to fall to violence.

Mr Asiedu said ECOWAS would further have keen interest in the country’s electoral process this year.

The Commission would continue to cooperate with all stakeholders to support the country in navigating through the crucial process peacefully.

Mr Samuel Tettey, Deputy Commissioner of EC, said the EC was poised to deliver a credible, and transparent elections.

He said consensus must be built among stakeholders and fight a common ground relevant for peaceful elections.

According to him, protecting Ghana’s democracy was a constitutional mandate of the EC.

The EC would, therefore, be neutral, impartial and create a level playing field for all stakeholders.

As part of the moves to clean the voters register, he called on eligible voters to check their names in the voters register when it is opened again.

He assured the public that elections could never be manipulated by EC and that the outcome of the forth coming elections would be the will of the sovereign people of Ghana.

