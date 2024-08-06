By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 06, GNA – Ghana’s 4×100 men’s relay team will make their outing at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 10:35 GMT.



Ghana’s best chance of winning a medal at the Olympics is in the 4x100m relay team, following the exit of other athletes who couldn’t progress in their respective sporting disciplines.



The relay team of Fuseini Ibrahim, Isaac Botsio, Benjamin Azamati, and Joseph Paul Amoah have been drawn in heat two, lane three of the semi-final race.



Ghana have been grouped with Jamaica, Brazil, the PR China, Germany, France, Liberia, and Canada.



Ghana’s relay team, who hold the African Games record (38.30s) will be seeking to make it to the finals of the 4x100m after their disappointing first-round exit at the Tokyo Olympics.



Ghana’s outing at the Paris Olympics has not glittered, with the likes of Rose Yeboah, Joselle Mensah (swimming), and Harry Stacey (swimming) not progressing in their respective events.



Abdul-Rasheed Saminu and Benjamin Azamati could only reach the semi-final of the men’s 100m dash but couldn’t secure a place in the finals, which was eventually won by America’s Noah Lyles.

GNA

