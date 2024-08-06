Stonebwoy’s Reggae Geel performance receives praise from reggae icon Luciano 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 6, GNA – Reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, delivered a memorable performance at the 2024 Reggae Geel Festival in Belgium.

The festival, which is one of Europe’s biggest reggae festival stages, drew more than 50,000 patrons and was headlined by some of the world’s top music heavyweights.

Stonebwoy took his turn on stage with an energetic performance that spanned for over an hour.

The Afro-dancehall artiste performed some of his top tunes, including ‘Run Go,” “Ekelebe,” “Shuga,” “Everlasting,” “Into the Future,” and “Your Body,” among others.

After his intriguing performance, legendary Jamaican reggae and dancehall icon Luciano lauded Stonebwoy for his consistency in pushing the dancehall culture and expressed his interest in collaborating with him.

“You are hardworking. I love your work; I want us to work on a collaboration,” he said. Stonebwoy’s musical prowess continues to garner global acclaim, as evidenced by his recent dominance at the 2024 TGMA, where he scooped up seven prestigious awards.

The multiple-award-winning artiste has also performed on some of the world’s biggest music stages, including the Summerjam Festival in Germany, the Austin Reggae Festival, the CaliVibes Festival in the US, and the Island Music Festival in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy is set to release his third official single of the year titled “Pray For Me,” a heartfelt plea song featuring legendary musician Wyclef Jean.

The song would be released on Friday, August 9th, 2024, alongside an inspirational video shot in London, United Kingdom.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

