Oti ferry services resume, clears backlog of cargo queues 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) August 5, GNA – The Volta Lake Transport Company (VLTC) ferry on the River Oti has been fixed, clearing the backlog of stranded vehicles moving to either the south or north of the country.

The fault was fixed Sunday after a dysfunctional propeller rendered the ferry to dock last Friday at Dordoe-Korpe in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region.

The situation, which compelled Kofi Twee, a 55-year-old diver of the Company to be entangled to death by the propeller, resulted in movement from both side of the river, causing long queues on cargoes.

Mr Daniel Andy Peprah-Agyei, Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that all the stranded vehicles and passengers were crossed on Sunday evening to their respective destinations.

He said the company’s mechanics worked hard to repair the propellor and tested it to ensure passengers’ safety.

He thanked commuters and travelers for their cooperation, patience, and support.

Some passengers interviewed by GNA expressed their distress over the hazardous crossing.

The situation has prompted a heartfelt plea from the passengers to government for the construction of a bridge, which would not only alleviate the current danger but also provide a permanent solution to the commuter’s transportation challenges.

