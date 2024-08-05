Contemporary politics should not override Ghana’s independence narrative  

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Aug. 5, GNA – The Western Nzema Youth League (WNYL), youth group, says the narrative of Ghana’s struggle for independence led by Dr Kwame Nkrumah should not be overshadowed by contemporary politics.

Instead, it should serve as a guiding principle for both citizens and current and future leaders to navigate through the complexities of globalisation and economic challenges for nation-building.

A statement signed by Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Leader of the WNYL, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said while it was essential to acknowledge the contributions of contemporary leaders, it was equally important to recognise that their various contributions to the development of the country were built on the foundation laid by Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The statement said Dr Nkrumah’s leadership was marked by significant achievements, including implementing policies aimed at modernising the economy, improving education, and promoting industrialisation.

It said: “Despite the challenges he faced, Nkrumah’s legacy endures in Ghana and beyond. He is celebrated as a symbol of African liberation and unity and his vision of a united Africa continues to inspire contemporary leaders and movements advocating for Pan-Africanism.

“Nkrumah’s vision of self-reliance and economic independence remains relevant today, and as Ghana navigates the complexities of globalization and economic challenges, the principles espoused by Nkrumah can serve as guiding lights for current and future leaders.”

The statement noted that in a rapidly changing world, historical context was vital in shaping the future and that Dr Nkrumah’s life and legacy offered valuable lessons about leadership, resilience, and the pursuit of justice for the current generation.

It, therefore, asked the citizenry to appreciate the critical efforts of Dr Kwame Nkrumah in the country’s independence saying, “Ignoring Nkrumah would mean neglecting the very essence of what it means to be Ghanaian – a legacy rooted in the struggle for freedom, dignity, and self-determination.”

GNA

