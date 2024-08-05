Odomase Hausa community gets new chief

By Christopher Tetteh



Odomase, Aug 05, GNA – Mr Alhassan Tariq Saeed, the Chief Executive Officer of the Sunyani-based Kenzie Fashion Institute has been enstooled as the Hausa Chief of Odomase in the Sunyani West Municipality, with the stool name Mai Martaba Alhassan Tariq Saeed.



The Bono Regional Council of Zongo Chiefs nominated and with the consultation of the chiefs and people of Odomase enstooled Mai Saeed, who is married with five children.



With his new traditional title, Saeed is expected to mobilise the Hausa community at Odumase for progress development.



Speaking at a colourful ceremony held at Odomase, the Municipal capital, Haji Osmanu Musah, the President of the Bono Regional Council of Zongo Chiefs called on the Zongo community to support the new chief to spearhead the development of the community.



He asked the Hausa chief to endeavour to serve the people in humility, integrity and avoid meddling himself in partisan politics, urging him to “treat all people equally” regardless of language and tribal differences.



Nana Kwabena Ofori II, the Abakonahene (sub-chief) of the Awuah-Domase Tradtitional Area cautioned the youth of the area against drug and substance abuse and alcoholism that could runin their lives and future.



Instead, he advised them to channel their exuberances into productive activities that would better their lives.

GNA

