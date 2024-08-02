Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly gets new office complex at Achimota

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA – The Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly has moved into a new office

complex at Achimota in the Greater Accra Region.

The relocation, Management of the Assembly noted, would see all its operations transitioned

from its old Tesano Office to the Achimota office.

A statement issued by Mr. Francis K. Mensah, the Municipal Coordinating Director in Accra on

Wednesday July 31, 2024, said the relocation marked another great millstone in the history of

the Assembly.

“This strategic move marks an exciting new charter in the Assembly’s growth and development.

The new office space would provide an ultra-modern environment for our staff to innovate and

serve our clients more effectively.”

“The relocation will also enable us to enhance our operational efficiency, improve clients

experience and service delivery, expand our team and capabilities as well as strengthen our

presence in the Municipality.”

The statement quoted Boye Laryea, the Municipal Chief Executive as saying, “The Okaikwei

North Municipal Assembly is highly delighted to relocate and look forward to continuing to serve

our clients with excellence from our new location.”

The Okaikwei North MCE thanked the Management and staff of the Assembly for their support,

saying,“I also express my profound gratitude to my Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Francis

K. Mensah, the Management and Staff of the Assembly for the support towards achieving this

feat.”

Earlier in an address, Mr Laryea told staff of the Assembly that the relocation was necessary to

save the Assembly the cost of paying for the rented offices at Tesano.

That, he said, was taking a toll on the finances of the Assembly and preventing it from

channeling its resources to other more important developmental projects in the Municipality.

GNA

