You need Holy Spirit to avoid sexual lusts, Rev. Bossman urges Christian youth

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Aug. 02, GNA – The Reverend Gideon Bossman, the Founder of the Sword of Gideon

Prayer Ministry has cautioned Christian youth against sexual perversions.

He emphasised that the Christian youth could avoid or stand against fornication and sexual lusts

only if they were endued with the Holy Spirit of God.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Rev. Bossman, a Pastor at the

Baakoniaba branch of the Jesus House Power Ministry, also urged the clergy to desist from excommunicating church members who engaged in acts of immorality.

He said though sexual perversion or fornication remained grievous sin against God and

humanity, the clergy ought to give a second chance to members who fornicated to repent and

be restored and grounded in the church.

“Christians can resist or stand against sexual perversions and youthful lusts, only if they are

endued with the Holy Spirit of God,” Rev Bossman indicated.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

