NPP to launch 2024 Manifesto in Takoradi on August 18 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, Aug. 05, GNA- The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will launch its manifesto for the 2024 Election in Takoradi on Sunday, August 18.

The General Secretary of the Party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, announced this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Kodua Frimpong explained that an 11-member committee has been set up to plan and execute the launch event successfully.

Members of the Committee include Oboshie Sai-Coffie, who chairs the Committee, with Abena Asante as the secretary. Other committee members are Henry Nana Boakye, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Fatimatu Abubakar, Dr Antoinette Tsibo-Darko, Kate Gyamfuah, Ndede Siah, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Anthony Abayifa Karbo and Alhaji Haruna Mohammed.

The NPP Flagbearer has been touring the country to canvas for votes ahead of the December 7 Election.

During the tour, Dr Bawumia has had fruitful engagements with religious leaders, labour unions, professional associations, traders, market queens, and youth groups and outlined his vision for the country should he be given the mandate as the President of the Republic.

Dr Bawumia reiterated his plans to implement a flat tax rate in 2025 after granting tax amnesty to every individual in the country.

On stabilising the Cedi from further depreciation, he was of the belief that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) having adequate gold reserves would provide stability to the Ghanaian currency.

To that end, Dr Bawumia gave the assurance that his government would make sure all gold concessions would be owned by Ghanaians while gold processed in the country would be sold to the Central Bank to shore up the country’s reserves.

His government would also resource the Geological Survey Authority and technical universities to undertake exploration of the seven gold belts in the country to ensure that the gold concessions produce positive outcomes.

He repeated his plans to establish a Minerals Development Bank to support small-scale miners to source funding for their businesses, noting that the sector could generate three billion dollars annually.

On improving fiscal discipline, the NPP Flagbearer gave the assurance that his administration would make sure the Fiscal Responsibility Council operated independently with oversight over the Ministry of Finance.

He promised to downsize his government’s expenditure by three per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which amounted to about GHc30 billion every year.

Dr Bawumia reaffirmed his commitment not to appoint more than 50 Ministers under his administration.

On constitutional matters, the NPP Flagbearer pledged to review Article 87 of the 1992 Constitution and National Development Planning Commission Act, (Act 479) to align with the development aspirations of the nation.

He was of the conviction that innovative ideas, well-structured systems, and efficient institutions were the key ingredients for transforming a country.

The theme for the NPP campaign is, “Bold Solutions for our Future” with #Itispossible as the slogan for the campaign.

