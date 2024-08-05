Kwame Nkrumah is the indisputable founding father of modern Ghana – Kofi Buah 

By P.K.Yankey

Nkroful (W/R), Aug. 05, GNA – The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, says historical facts unequivocally demonstrate that Dr Kwame Nkrumah spearheaded the struggle for Ghana’s liberation from colonial rule.

A statement signed by Mr Buah and copied to Ghana News Agency noted that the right to independence was not a spontaneous event but the result of years of agitation, activism, and political organisation.

The statement acknowledged that while various individuals contributed to the struggle, it was Nkrumah’s exceptional leadership and vision that paved the way for Ghana’s freedom.

It said: “Kwame Nkrumah was not just a participant in Ghana’s independence struggle; he was the architect and driving force behind the movement.”

The statement “recounted that Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s returned from the United States in 1947, influenced by Pan-Africanism and socialism, marked the beginning of a radical approach to the fight for independence”.

It said Nkrumah’s unique ability to mobilize the masses through strikes, protests, and demonstrations challenged colonial authority and inspired ordinary Ghanaians to demand for their rights.

“His unwavering dedication to unity within the nationalist movement and his advocacy for Pan-Africanism showcased his visionary leadership and commitment to a free Africa,” it added.

The statement said Nkrumah was at the forefront of the movement on March 6, 1957, when Ghana gained its independence from colonial rule, and his contributions as the first Prime Minister and President of Ghana solidified his position as the founding father of the nation.

It noted that: “No amount of political propaganda can ever diminish his legacy or alter the historical truth of his peerless contributions to our nation.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

