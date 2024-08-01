New Boards for GNA, Graphic, Times and GBC  

By Agnes Ansah

Accra, Aug. 1, GNA – The National Media Commission (NMC) has appointed new Boards of Directors for the four state-owned media institutions.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Alexander Nii Katey Bannerman, Deputy Executive Secretary, NMC, said the appointments, done in consultation with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, were in accordance with Article 168 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and Section 2(1)(e) of the National Media Commission Act, 1993 (Act 449).

The Ghana News Agency Board will be chaired by Nana Gyan Apenteng. The other members include Mr Alexander Mawusi Kofi Buadi, Nana Sefa Twum, Ms Ivy Hoetu, Mr Kwasi Adu-Mante, Rev Helena Opoku Sarkodie, Mr Emmanuel Ahene-Affoh and Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, General Manager.

Mr. Ebenezer Asante Sefa has been appointed to chair the Graphic Communications Group Limited Board. He will be assisted by Mr Yaw D Oppong, Mr Kyei-Brobbey Ishaq, Dr Roderick Emil Larsen Reindorf, Prof Kofi Afranie, Nana Ama Poku, Dr. Gilbert Tietaah, Ms Juliet Amoah and Mr Ato Afful, Managing Director, GCGL.

The New Times Corporation Board will be chaired by Prof. Kwamina Quansah Aidoo, and the members are Mr Kwesi Adjei Kersi, Dr Theresa Larteley Adu, Ambassador Lawrence Roland Satuh, Dr Charity Binka, Mr Julio De-Medeiros Esq, Mr Samuel S Sarfo, Mr Abdul Moomin Gbana, and Mr Martin Adu-Owusu, the Managing Director of the Corporation.

Those appointed to the Board of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation are Mr Samuel Kojo Intsiaba, Chair, Dr Tanoh Debrah, Mr Francis Dadzie, Mr Peter Djakwah, Ms Ama Serwa N-T, Mr Thomas Broni, Mr Adjei Afriyie Nketia, Mr Raymond Kumah Acquah and Mr Amin Alhassan, the Director General of the Corporation.

