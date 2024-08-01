Fisheries Minister performs symbolic ceremony to “open” sea for fishing 

By Laudia Sawer

Akplabanya-Ada, Aug. 1, GNA — Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD), has performed a symbolic ceremony to open the sea for artisanal and inshore fleet fishing activities.

Madam Koomson symbolically used a big carved wooden key to declare the closed fishing season over, and the sea opened, at Akplabanya in the Ada West District after traditional leaders poured libation calling on the gods to give fishermen a bumper harvest.

The opening follows the one-month fishing closed season for artisanal and inshore fleets, which spanned July 1 to July 31, 2024, as part of measures to replenish the dwindling fish stock of Ghana’s marine waters.

The Minister commended the fishermen and other stakeholders in the fisheries sector for making the closed season a success despite the economic challenges posed by its implementation.

“Your dedication to observing the Closed Season and cooperation during the distribution of relief items have been instrumental in the success of the Closed Seasons over the past years,” she said.

Madam Koomson reminded the fishers of the need to delicately balance between utilising the country’s marine resources and conserving them for future generations, noting that sustainable fishing practices were not just beneficial for the environment but also for the economic stability and growth of the fisheries sector.

She said that the closed fishing season was a strategy adopted by the ministry and the Fisheries Commission to contribute to the recovery of over-exploited fisheries resources, rebuilding of depleted fish species, and reducing fishing pressure on the fisheries resources.

“The decision to implement the closed season is based on scientific reports and guided by Section 84 of the Fisheries Act, 2002 (Act 625),” the Minister said.

Madam Koomson said the government and the ministry would continuously improve the sector by providing better infrastructure, introducing new technologies, implementing alternative livelihood empowerment programmes, and training and building the capacity of fishermen and women processors.

She said such measures were aimed at improving the efficiency and profitability in the fishing industry, stating that their goal was to create a thriving, sustainable fishing industry that would benefit all stakeholders.

Ms. Grace Lang, the Acting Mission Director for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), stated since 2019, the agency had supported Ghana in implementing critical fisheries management measures such as the closed season.

Ms Lang noted that the biological impact assessment of the 2023 closed fishing season showed an increase in the average sizes of round sardinella, flat sardinella, and anchovies compared to before the closed season commenced.

She said the USAID supported sustainable fishing practices like the closed season because they recognised the importance of replenishing Ghana’s fish population, adding that the USAID Feed the Future Ghana Fisheries Recovery Activity aimed at ensuring the sustainability of fish as Ghanaians’ primary source of animal protein.

The fishing stakeholders used the occasion to honour the minister for her commitment to sustaining the sector.

GNA

