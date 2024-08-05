Namibia’s national capital’s main airport road named after former President Hage Geingob

WINDHOEK, Aug. 4, (Xinhua/GNA) — Namibia on Saturday paid tribute to its late President Hage Geingob, by naming the Hosea Kutako International Airport Road as the Dr. Hage G. Geingob Freeway.

The event was attended by Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba, former President Hifikepunye Pohamba, and other Namibian government officials, Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping, representatives of Chinese enterprises, and more than 300 local people.

President Mbumba in his speech said that since independence, the government has placed a high premium on the expansion, improvement, and continued development of Namibia’s infrastructure, with the understanding that world-class road networks, railways, airports, and ports are enablers of economic growth, job creation, and regional integration.

Mbumba evoked the wisdom of Confucius, stating “The Chinese philosopher Confucius once said, ‘Roads were made for journeys, not destinations.’ Indeed, Geingob’s life can be described as a journey — a journey of purpose. He has left behind near footprints and those that are far.” The freeway is a symbol of Geingob’s enduring legacy, he declared, adding that the ceremony also underscored Namibia’s commitment to infrastructure development.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works and Transport of Namibia John Mutorwa said in an interview with Xinhua that this highway connecting the capital of Windhoek to the international airport is a landmark project of unity and cooperation between Namibia and China. “I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the Chinese government and people for their support and help,” said Mutorwa. “I hope that China and Namibia can continue to strengthen cooperation in the economic and political fields.”

China Railway Seventh Group is responsible for the construction of the first phase of the Capital Airport Road project. General Manager Ma Linlin said at the event that we strictly controlled the quality during the construction process, overcame various challenges, and demonstrated the responsibility of Chinese enterprises. We are honored to be able to leave a project named after a former president in the local area.

Construction is underway on the 45-km Dr. Hage G. Geingob Freeway, which is divided into three phases undertaken by different Chinese construction companies.

The first and second phases of the project started in 2016 and 2020, respectively, with financing from the Namibian government, while the third phase officially started in 2022, with aid from the Chinese government. The entire project is expected to be completed and fully opened to traffic by the end of 2024. By then, the travel time from the international airport to the center of Windhoek will be shortened from 45 minutes to 25 minutes.

