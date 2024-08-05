Krachi East: EC gets 603 new voters in mop- up exercise 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), Aug 5, GNA- The Krachi East District office of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Oti Region has registered 603 new voters onto the electoral roll in its mop-up voter registration exercise.

The three-day mop-up registration exercise across the Municipality witnessed a huge turnout of eligible voters.

Mr Kafui Klutse, Krachi East Municipal Director of Electoral Commission, described the exercise as smooth and peaceful.

Mr Yahya Gambo, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) representative at the EC’s office during the exercise told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, he was surprised that they had such a huge turnout.

Mr Richard Sarfo Braima Katanka, a representative of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said at the time of the major registration, he thought they had registered almost all the people but saw a huge number and was surprised.

Political party agents have expressed satisfaction with the process, stating that they have met their targets.

The EC office registered 142 voters on Thursday, August 1, 152 on Friday, August 2 and 309 on Saturday, August 3, totaling 603 new voters.

