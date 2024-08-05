Anloga EC registers more than 400 applicants in mop-up exercise  

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), Aug. 5, GNA- Despite network challenges recorded on the first day, the nationwide mop-up voter registration exercise was returned smoothly at the Anloga District office.

A total of 428 new applicants were captured after the three-day exercise.

Mr Felix Hommey, Registration Officer of the Electoral Commission, disclosed that 85 applicants were captured on the first day, 91 were captured on day two, as day three recorded 228 applicants, and 24 were captured on day four.

He said the process was smooth without any challenges recorded.

Some young applicants sighted by the GNA team at the centre said they don’t want to be left out of the electoral process, hence, the rush to get registered within the short window.

The entire process monitored by GNA was peaceful without any challenges recorded.

The various political party agents present also expressed satisfaction with the process so far

GNA

