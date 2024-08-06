NAFAC festival launch for celebrating Ghana’s diversity and vibrancy 

By Jerry Mazandaran

Techiman, August 6, GNA – The National Commission on Culture (NCC) has launched the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC) at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

The event was on the theme “Beyond NAFAC @ 60: Harnessing Culture, the Pivot for Ghana’s Democracy and Sustainable Development.”

Nana Otuo Owuahene Acheampong, Executive Director of Nation Commission on Culture (NCC), stated that NAFAC has been a platform for creative and cultural for practitioners to showcase their talents and products to the world.

He emphasized that the festival would highlight Ghana’s diversity and vibrancy, serving as a converging point for ideas and collaborations that drive progress and unity.

Nana Acheampong stated that the NCC aims to continue selling Ghana’s good image and potential to the world through NAFAC.

He assured the citizenry that the festival would be a grand celebration, bringing together diplomats, business communities, traditional and local government authorities, academia, and the public.

Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister, underscored the festival’s significance, reflecting on the nation’s culture.

He observed that the festival would serve as a converging point for ideas and collaborations that drive progress and unity.

Mr. Adu- Gyan urged the public to work together to create a legacy for future generations.

Nana Pimampin Yaw Kabrese, President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs, and traditional leaders from the Techiman Traditional Area commended NCC and its partners for choosing Bono East Region as the preferred destination for this year’s NAFAC celebrations.

He urged Residents of Bono East Region to support the celebration, which would present an opportunity for the region to market its endowed resources and attract investment

He gave an assurance that the region would highlight its cultural and tourism potential to the rest of Ghana, Africa, and the world.

The launch was marked with traditional cultural drumming and dancing, poetry recitals, and a showcase of the Bono people’s identity.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

