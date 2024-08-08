MTN Ghana to celebrate 15 years of MOMO service 

By Faustina Mensah/Patricia Dadzie

Takoradi, Aug. 8, GNA – MTN Ghana, has launched its 15th anniversary to celebrate the successes chalked since introducing its Mobile Money (MoMo) financial services.

The launch, held in Takoradi, was on the theme: “Empowering Communities – Celebrating 15 years of Progressive Financial and Digital Inclusion.”

Mr Solomon Hayford, Head of Business Intelligence and Decision Support, Mobile Money Limited, speaking on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, said Momo was born out of a vision to expand access to financial services, with a clear goal of leveraging technology to create more inclusive financial ecosystem in the country.

He said: “When we embarked on this journey 15 years ago, the landscape of financial services in Ghana was vastly different. Traditional banking services were inaccessible to a significant segment of the population, particularly those in rural and underserved areas, and many Ghanaians faced challenges in conducting basic financial transactions, which hindered economic growth and personal empowerment.

“We recognised this gap and took on the challenge to make a meaningful difference by driving change and bringing financial services to the fingertips of every Ghanaian through the power of the mobile phone.”

According to Mr Hayford, the platform had contributed significantly to the country’s economic growth, saying it had empowered individuals, transformed businesses, and strengthened communities.

He said despite the gains made over the years, challenges such as MOMO fraud continued to be a major hindrance to their work of promoting digital and financial inclusion in the country.

“Momo fraud is an issue we are very passionate about at Mobile Money Limited, and we will continue to work with all stakeholders through sensitization and awareness initiatives, while investing in robust security measures to combat it and protect our valued customers,” he stated.

Mr Hayford advised customers to be vigilant on activities of fraudsters, saying “We need to protect our PINS and avoid clicking on unsolicited links, responding to fake SMS messages, or following the instructions of any random caller.”

He expressed appreciation to their partners including regulatory bodies, financial institutions, technology and channel partners, agents, and merchants for their pivotal roles in creating an enabled environment for MOMO to thrive.

Some activities have been lined up as part of the 15th anniversary celebration including market launch, float activities on some principal streets across the country, MoMo fraud campaign, and skills training for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

The rest are awards nights to reward various stakeholders for their performance over the period, new service launch, and customer promotion.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

