Police Training School in Ahafo gets new administration block

By Christopher Tetteh

Kenyasi, (A/R), Aug. 08, GNA – Superintendent Randolph Somiah, the Second-in-Command at the Ghana Police Service Training School at Kenyasi in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region inaugurated a new administration block for the school.

He pledged the Police commitment to churn-out well-behaved personnel and to strengthen the security of the district, and the Ahafo Region by extension.

The Kenyasi community with support from the Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF), responsible for executing the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the Newmont Ahafo South Mine of Newmont Africa put up the facility which has 13 offices, two conference rooms, ammunition space, changing and washes rooms.

Speaking at a short ceremony held at Kenyasi, Supt Somiah expressed appreciation to Newmont Africa and its Ahafo South mine and NADeF for improving infrastructure development at the school.

He said the mine through NADeF had also provided a 20-seater lecture hall and a parade ground and other facilities to facilitate the training of the recruits.

Supt Somiah stressed the readiness and commitment of the police to protecting lives and property, not only within mine’s enclave, but the Ahafo Region, by extension, saying the area could not develop without absolute security.

He, therefore, called for stronger and deeper collaboration between the police and the chiefs and people of the area, indicating that such collaboration was also required to sustain the prevailing peace of the area, before, during and after the December 7, polls.

Supt Somiah gave the assurance that the police would always maintain and protect facilities at the school.

Nana Kwabena Ofori Acheampong, the Chairman of the Sustainable Development Committee set up to facilitate the development of the area, and Kyidomhene (sub-chief) of the Kenyasi Number One Traditional Area said the Police training school was an initiative of Nana Osei Kofi Abiri, the Paramount Chief of Kenyasi Number One.

He said the paramount chief had prioritised security with a strong commitment to promote and strengthen the prevailing peace of the area.

Professor Yaw Ofosu Kusi, NADeF’s Board Chairman, said continuous collaboration was required to identify and tackle the needs of the communities and improve the socio-economic livelihoods of the locals and to make them self-reliance.

He said a deepened collaboration would lead to community initiatives for progressive development.

GNA

